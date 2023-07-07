Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be asked to call a special election for the Oklahoma Senate after Sen. John Michael Montgomery accepted a job Thursday as president/CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Montgomery was formally voted into the position Thursday by the chamber's Board of Directors, following a recommendation made minutes earlier by the chamber's executive board. Accepting the position means Montgomery must resign the Senate seat he has held since 2018, something Montgomery said he plans to do soon. His job as chamber president/CEO begins Aug. 1.

