Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, has been named vice chair of two Oklahoma Senate committees by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.
Treat announced his selections for chairs and vice chairs of Senate committees on Tuesday, as well as his Republican committee assignments.
Montgomery was named vice chair of the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee, and the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation.
In addition, Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, was named vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee and chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary. Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, was named vice chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education.
Treat said an important change to committees this session is on the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, where he as appointed members who represent military facilities in the state.
In addition to Montgomery and Kidd, committee membership includes Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain; Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington; Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee; and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, will serve as chair, and Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, will serve as vice chair.
“In January, a new administration will take office in Washington and it will have a new philosophy on military and foreign affairs. We don’t know yet what this means for the military posts in Oklahoma but it’s important we work together at the state and federal level to protect those facilities,” said Treat. “I appointed members to serve on the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee who represent those critically important bases and installations and know they will work closely with our federal delegation to promote Oklahoma’s strong support of the brave men and women who serve in our Armed Forces.”