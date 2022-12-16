OKLAHOMA CITY – Local senators are among the leadership named to Oklahoma Senate Committees by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature that begins in February.
Appointees include:
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton: Chair, Retirement and Insurance; vice chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services; member of the Finance, Rules, Health and Human Services and Appropriations committees.
Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika: Chair, Agriculture and Rural Affairs; member of the Aeronautics and Transportation, Veterans and Military Affairs, Rules, Energy and Telecommunications committees and Appropriations Subcommittee on Education.
Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus: Chair, Judiciary and Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary; vice-chair, Finance; member of the Rules, Energy and Telecommunications and Appropriations committees.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan: Chair, General Government; member of the Tourism and Wildlife, Retirement and Insurance, Rules and JCAR committees and Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.
Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher: Chair, Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services; member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Judiciary, Rules, Public Safety and Appropriations committees.