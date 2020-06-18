Reimbursements made to Comanche County and the City of Lawton through federal CARES ACT funding:
CITY OF LAWTON
$111,253.11:
$26,570.40 for telework capability improvements
$3,617.99 for emergency medical response
$9,061.75 for COVID-dedicated payroll expenses
$42,311.03 for communication and enforcement
$16,527.16 for disinfection of public areas
$1,219.90 for medical supply acquisition and distribution
$11,944.88 for public safety measures
COMANCHE COUNTY
$161,369.81:
$14,330.49 for providing sick leave and medical leave
$137,524.60 for COVID-dedicated payroll expenses
$9,514.72 for disinfection of public areas