Reimbursements made to Comanche County and the City of Lawton through federal CARES ACT funding:

CITY OF LAWTON

$111,253.11:

$26,570.40 for telework capability improvements

$3,617.99 for emergency medical response

$9,061.75 for COVID-dedicated payroll expenses

$42,311.03 for communication and enforcement

$16,527.16 for disinfection of public areas

$1,219.90 for medical supply acquisition and distribution

$11,944.88 for public safety measures

COMANCHE COUNTY

$161,369.81:

$14,330.49 for providing sick leave and medical leave

$137,524.60 for COVID-dedicated payroll expenses

$9,514.72 for disinfection of public areas

