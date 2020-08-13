Lawton police have identified the victim of Monday’s stabbing at a north Lawton motel.
Although a man is in custody, an investigation continues into what led to the city’s 12th homicide of 2020.
“The victim has been identified as Jose Matos,” said Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called around 2:45 p.m. to the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road, on the report of a stabbing. Matos was found dead in the doorway to a room, according to Capt. Alvin Winham.
Despite efforts of performing CPR, Matos could not be revived. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police the suspect was a white male who fled on a bicycle. Officers found “a person of interest” hiding in some bushes at a business near the scene and he was taken into custody without incident, according to Garcia.
Detectives from the LPD Criminal Investigative Division are continuing to attempt to piece together the puzzle of why the stabbing happened.
The person of interest remains in the Lawton City Jail awaiting potential charges in Comanche County District Court.
Detectives continue to investigate the June 25 double-shooting that left a Lawton woman dead as the city’s 11th homicide.
Mamie Caldwell, 65, was killed in a shooting incident that left a man injured.
Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to a double shooting at Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B. They arrived to find Caldwell dead from a gunshot wound.
A male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a wound to the shoulder area. He has since been treated and released.
Garcia asked that anyone with information about the case contact LPD directly or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma: 580-355-4636, or lawtoncrimstoppers.com.