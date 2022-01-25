A Monday night shooting remains under investigation and, according to police, the victim is still alive at a local hospital.
Police were called around 7:45 p.m. to 1516 SW A on the report of a shooting. One person was taken to a local hospital, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
“They have one victim,” he said around noon Tuesday. “As of now, the victim is still alive.”
The wound(s) received by the victim has not been identified.
Grubbs said he doesn’t have any information available about the circumstances surrounding the incident. No one has been taken into custody as a suspect or person of interest.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case, Grubbs said.
“We’re still investigating and talking to the community in trying to get to the bottom of it,” he said. “Detectives are diligently working to get it solved and accurately and quickly.”
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.