A 31-year-old Indiahoma man is in critical condition following a Monday night wreck blamed for speeding on a rain-slicked roadway.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Brett D. Adams was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
Adams was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 10:45 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the left and rolled once before coming to rest on the north side of the roadway, 25 feet east of Deyo Mission Road, Trooper Bryce Lewallen reported. He was the only passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt.
Three passengers were not injured in the wreck.
Lewallen cited Adams for driving too fast for the roadway during the rain as the collision’s cause.