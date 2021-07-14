Police are investigating a Monday night stabbing on the Lawton’s south side.
Lawton Police Officer Colton Crowe reported being called around 11:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of Southwest Dr. Charlest Whitlow on the report of a suspicious person. Officers arrived to find a many lying in a yard and clutching his stomach, the report states. He said he’d been stabbed.
Crowe raised the man’s shirt and saw three stab wounds, according to the report. The man said he’d been walking down the road when someone stabbed him. He didn’t know who.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.
The witness who called 911 told police she’d made the call when seeing an unidentified person standing over the wounded man.