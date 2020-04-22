A Monday night shooting is under investigation by police.
Officers were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Northwest 53rd Street on the report of a shooting. They arrived to find a black male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. The extent of the injuries was unavailable.
The injured male was taken to a local treatment for his injuries, according to Jenkins.
What led to the shooting remains unknown.
Jenkins said a suspect and multiple witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews.
If anyone has information about this or any other crimes, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, (580) 355-4636.