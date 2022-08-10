A Monday night apartment fire in northwest Lawton put at least five families out of their homes.
Its cause remains under investigation.
Lawton fire crews were called around 7:15 p.m. to the Lawton Pointe Apartments, 2203 NW Hoover, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart. Crews from at least six stations were called to battle the blaze.
“Flames and smoke were visible upon arrival,” he said. “In all, five units suffered heavy to moderate damage.”
Its origin remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
On Tuesday, its aftermath showed extensive damage to a building’s roof area, including openings in the roof where firefighters opened up portals to deliver water to put out the flames. Chunks of fire and smoke scarred roofing and materials littered its perimeter. The smell of smoke still hung in the air outside.
The American Red Cross gave assistance to those who were displaced.
One of those is Toya Haddon, a recent move-in to the apartments. She’d moved to Lawton from Detroit, Mich., last year and was living in her apartment for a month to the day when the fire changed the course of her plans.
“I moved into that building on July 8 and yesterday was Aug. 8,” she said.
Haddon was inside her apartment with her 30-year-old son, who was visiting. They were eating dinner and watching television when he noticed something was wrong.
“He said, ‘Mama look’ and we saw smoke and got outside,” she said. “I looked up and the whole roof was just smoking.”
Haddon was able to grab her cellphone on the way out. That was it.
“I lost everything in that fire, household items and everything,” she said.
The Red Cross put Haddon and her son up in a hotel for the night. Lawton Pointe offered a temporary unit but she’s unable to move in until today due to the air conditioning not working. When she moves in, she’ll stay there until a replacement unit becomes available.
On Tuesday, Haddon returned to her apartment. The only thing she was able to recover was some clothes. She said they are heavily smoke damaged so she was planning to wash them and see if they can be salvaged.
Right now, Haddon said, she’s hoping her bedroom set will be able to be cleared of the smoke damage. If not, she’s out her bed and mattress.
It’s devastating, Haddon said, but she’s trying to keep her chin up.
“I’m at a standstill right now,” she said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to stay calm and cool.”
Keeping the stress levels down is a key. Haddon said she has health issues that could become devastating if she let it all get to her.
Haddon has been trying to get things started to open a homeless shelter in Frederick. She said she’s grateful that she has been assisted so a shelter isn’t her destination.
Unsure about the path forward, Haddon said she would be grateful for any generosity from those willing to help.
“I appreciate any help we can get right now cause we’re really in a bad spot,” she said.
To offer Haddon assistance, you may call, 580-574-1512.
You may also contact the American Red Cross of Central/Southwest Oklahoma, 405-228-9500.