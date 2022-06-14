A fire resulted in the total loss of a home and set off several pieces of unfired ammunition Monday evening, in the unincorporated community of Bethel, in eastern Comanche County.
The fire began shortly after 4 p.m., at a house near the corner of Bishop and Gooden Roads, and quickly spread throughout the building. Exploding ammunition inside the house forced firefighters to keep their distance, leaving them with little ability to save the structure.
While no serious injuries were reported from the fire, Comanche County Emergency Management officials sent out a call for a helicopter to carry possible victims to the hospital. The helicopter quickly arrived on scene, before being told to turn back by firefighters.
The fire occurred only a mile from the Bethel Road Volunteer Fire Department headquarters, and the effort to fight the fire eventually grew to involve multiple firefighting agencies from both Comanche and Stephens Counties.
No cause for the fire has been given by officials at this time.