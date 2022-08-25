DUNCAN — A Molotov thrown into a Mexican restaurant has led to the arrest of a Duncan man.
Israel Hernandez, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree arson and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate.
Hernandez is accused of an unsuccessful arson attempt Friday night at El Palacio Mexican Restaurant, 1209 W. B’ois Darc. Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed Hernandez throw a rock through a window before unsuccessfully lighting a Molotov cocktail, according to the probable cause affidavit. Undeterred, investigators said, he then threw the unlit incendiary through the broken glass into the building.
Along with the surveillance video, Hernandez was identified through a credit card transaction at the restaurant from earlier in the evening, the affidavit states.
Hernandez remains in the Stephens County jail. His initial court appearance was terminated Tuesday until he could receive legal counsel.
Records indicate Hernandez was appointed a lawyer through Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.