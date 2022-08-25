DUNCAN — A Molotov thrown into a Mexican restaurant has led to the arrest of a Duncan man.

Israel Hernandez, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree arson and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

