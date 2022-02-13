The City of Lawton will change its utility billing system in March, which will mean new measures for customers.
The work is part of the city’s digital modernization process; in this instance, by implementing Tyler Technologies’ utility billing system. Implementation is tentatively scheduled to go live March 31, city administrators said.
Changes will impact how customers receive and pay their utility bills, meaning the charges they receive for water, sewer and refuse. One of the major changes will affect those signed up for bank auto draft, meaning their bills are automatically withdrawn from their checking accounts. Such customers will have to sign up again for bank auto draft online, but will not have to submit a voided check to the Utility Services Division as they did when they signed up for the service initially.
Customers technically are not reapplying for bank draft payment, said Kaley Patterson Dorsey, public information officer for the City of Lawton. Rather, they are entering their personal information into a more secure environment for protection, and city employees no longer will have access to that private information. Instead, it will be secured through Liberty National Bank’s security system. Liberty has been designated to provide the portal for customer access to make payments on their bills, with a link on the City of Lawton’s website to take customers to a portal hosted by Liberty, Patterson Dorsey said.
The transition also will mean customer billing cycles will change. Patterson Dorsey said residents will receive a new schedule designating when their bills are issued and when payment is due.
The change also will give customers greater access to their utility information, such as tracking water meter readings in real time so they know how much water they are using. Bills also will be redesigned to give residents more information on monthly usage. And, residents will be able to submit, track and receive responses for service requests online, and access their utility bill payment history.
Bills still will be mailed, but residents will be able to opt out of paper bills and sign up for emailed bills. They also will be able to sign up for text notifications for information such as bills and payment reminders. Because of the partnership with Liberty National Bank, checks will clear customer banks within 24 to 48 hours.
Utility bills still may be paid via the drop box outside the entrance of Lawton City Hall, but bills also can be paid online via one-time events or reoccurring payments using various payment options.
Dorsey said the Utility Services Division will have to suspend some of its services for a time to finalize the transition. While the division still will be open to take customer payments, processes such as turning water service on and off, or transferring utilities from one address to another will be suspended until the transformation is complete.
More information about the program, to include when it will open for registration, will be available in coming weeks. Information is available at the city’s Utility Services Division, 581-3308, or via the city’s website: lawtonok.gov.