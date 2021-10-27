Enrollment is open for a moccasin-making workshop under instruction by traditional artist and Comanche elder Eleanor McDaniel.
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a Plains Indian moccasin making workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris.
The workshop fee is $75 with all supplies included. An instructor fee is due upon registration and credit/debit cards are accepted. All are invited to register, according to McDaniel.
Call McDaniel to register, 580-493-6864.