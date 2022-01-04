The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5 mobile wellness unit will offer public health services throughout January in locations across Southwest Oklahoma.
Over the next three weeks, the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5 mobile wellness unit will make 12 stops in nine Southwest Oklahoma counties. Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5 serves a 10-county region including Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita Counties.
The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit include: STD exams, women and men’s health exams, immunizations, pregnancy tests, pneumonia vaccine, annual child visits, COVID-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings, and other public health services.
For more information about the mobile unit, call the District 5 Community Health Nurse Manager (580) 482-7308 extension 204.