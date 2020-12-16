A local charity organization is in need of drivers.
Lawton’s Mobile Meals program is searching for volunteer drivers to assist delivering meals to the city’s elderly and vulnerable population.
The organization has been in operation for over 45 years, delivering food to homebound elderly people in the city through donations and local government support.
“Volunteers need personal transportation, a valid driver’s license, and a passion for helping others,” said Belinda Anderson, program manager. “The program is looking for people to drive every day, once per week, monthly, or as a standby driver. It only takes about an hour, but the people you meet is what makes Mobile Meals so great.”
Retired Lawton Public Schools Teacher and Mobile Meals board member John Adair has been delivering meals for over 5 years.
“(Volunteering) gives me a chance to give back to the community,” Adair said. “It also gives me a chance to provide a service that not only offers daily sustenance to people who need it, but also offers a friendly human connection with these folks who otherwise would not have very much in the way of human connections.”
Adair said many of the people on his route live very isolated lives at home with most unable to drive and prepare meals for themselves. For most, Adair said, these deliveries are the only way many of them will see another person during the day.
“This gives us a chance not only to provide their meal on a daily basis but also to provide a friendly face, a little friendly conversation, and some general positive human contact that they would not normally get otherwise,” said Adair.
Mobile Meals provides one meal per day, five days per week, to over 50 people in Lawton. Deliveries are made between 8 a.m. and noon, but routes generally only take an hour and a half to complete with about 10 stops. Cameron University and Sodexo provide the food, and prepares it for the drivers. Each driver will pack the food in their vehicle and drive their assigned route.
John Kramer, a client of Mobile Meals and a disabled veteran said he appreciates the meals and without them he would struggle to find a nutritious meal. He said he also enjoys the few minutes per day he gets to visit with Adair during deliveries.
Each route takes about an hour to run. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Mobile Meals or know someone that needs Mobile Meals, contact Belinda Anderson at at (580) 357-5396.