Forty-three people will have Christmas dinner today when they might otherwise not have any dinner at all.
For the volunteers and board members of Mobile Meals, this is the most vital mission to undertake. You could say it really is the reason for the season.
Program Director Belinda Anderson will say it. Joined with Mobile Meals board members Mike Morales, Barbara Calvin and Pat Powell, they gathered Thursday morning in the kitchen at St. John’s Lutheran Church to begin readying today’s deliveries.
Anderson said the generosity of Pastor Bill Schneider’s offer for them to base out of the church is greatly appreciated.
A collected feast of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, pie, muffins, cookies and juice will arrive today to the 43 persons over 60 and the disabled. There also will be gift bags.
Anderson said there’s another special ingredient to make these successful Christmas Eve meals.
“And don’t forget, we’ve got King Hawaiian rolls,” she said.
Powell broke out into a smile and quick laugh before adding her thoughts.
“We’ve got it all,” she said.
Joining together joyously to make sure others can eat makes this mission one based in love, according to Anderson. The Mobile Meals program means much to its recipients, helping should mean as much, she said. There’s a lot of responsibility in this act of kindness.
“We just want to make sure that they’re being taken care of,” she said. “Some of them don’t get a Christmas meal and, for many, the only meals they get during the week we deliver.”
The meals come from food and monetary donations made to the Mobile Meals program. Volunteers are the key ingredient. There will be 40 volunteer drivers delivering meals today.
They have a role that goes beyond being a delivery service, according to Anderson. Many of those served by the program live in isolation and loneliness. These volunteers provide the warmth of human contact, she said.
“They’re always happy to see the drivers,” she said. “Sometimes, that’s the only person they’ll see during the day.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.