Cameron University is using an app to track COVID-19 symptoms from students, staff and faculty.
The Healthy Together app is a health and safety mobile app designed to allow higher education, university and college administrators access to information necessary to control the pandemic within their premises of their campuses. The app includes a symptom checker, daily passport and other features and is downloadable by students and faculty, said Jerrett Phillips, Vice-President of Enrollment Management and Student Success at the university.
“It helps us with hotline tracking to be able to know if a student, faculty or staff member is becoming impacted by COVID and then we can reach out and be proactive,” Phillips said. “After answering a few questions, it may show that a student is unwell and we would prefer for them to stay home and take care of themselves, and the app allows us to contact them.”
For now, the app is still in its test phase from the developer, Phillips said. The Oklahoma State Department of Health partnered with the Healthy Together app to provide colleges and universities across the state with a free year of access.
Users can access the app on a daily basis. The app will ask a series of questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and loss of taste or smell. Depending on the users answers, they could be given a green notification that indicates they can continue to campus or they can be given a red notification recommending they stay home. The school will then receive a notification and then contact the student to see if they’re going to get tested, said Phillips.
The university is also looking at future uses for the app, or the possibility of a similar app to assist with student enrollment, student health and other uses, but for now, Phillips and the university are satisfied with the ability to keep the pandemic under control on campus.
Since its launch Jan. 27, 75 users have downloaded the app. Phillips hopes to see those numbers grow, even with the vaccine becoming more widely available.
“From a speculative standpoint, because we’re all still in emerging environment, I pray and knock on wood that the vaccine will help COVID find its way out the door soon,” Phillips said. “However, from a contingency standpoint we have to be aware that we can’t let our guard down and we’ve got to continue to keep the resources in place to fight the virus.”