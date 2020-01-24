Dr. Willie B. Smith Jr. endorsed the goals of the immortal “I Have a Dream” speech when he returned to Fort Sill to speak at its Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon Thursday.
In his last Army assignment before he retired here as a master sergeant, Smith was noncommissioned officer in charge of the Directorate of Information Management (DOIM). He has 22 years of military service.
“It’s good to be back home,” he said beforehand. “To come back here and talk to my fellow soldiers is an honor. I’m just hoping that we have a great time.”
“If I had to summarize Dr. King’s life, legacy and labor in just a few words, what would I say?” Smith pondered.
What he decided was that King’s ordained ambition was to see unity and equality a reality in America’s diversity.
“That was the belief that prompted his selfless behavior,” Smith said.
During the March on Washington in 1963, King stood at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial silhouetted by the 16th president of the United States, another leader who saw the importance of a unified nation. It was there that King gave an address on civil and economic rights in which he called for an end to racism in America. As his oratory reached its climax, he borrowed the words of another president, Thomas Jefferson: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
“What caused Dr. King’s speech to be immortal is the same thing that made the Declaration of Independence remarkable. They both recognized and proclaimed the importance of unity, which is the key success for any society,” Smith said.
Skin color and cultural differences matter little, he pointed out. Genetic science tells us that all humans are connected to each other biologically and all life is connected to the earth chemically and connected to the rest of the universe atomically.
“That is the orchestra of our existence. That’s the concert of our connectivity, and that’s the symphony of our survival, and if we lose that sheet music we’re all doomed,” Smith said.
As King put it in an undelivered sermon, “either we will learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.”
In his wide-ranging speech, the speaker recounted how President George Washington reached a decision to free his slaves and became the only Founding Father to do so. Smith touched on a proposal for a new monument in Washington, D.C., honoring the 5,000 black soldiers — some free, some slaves — who fought for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
Smith also talked about his favorite sandwich spread, Miracle Whip. It contains two ingredients that don’t get along — oil and water — yet the addition of an emulsifier — egg yolk — keeps them in suspension together.
Smith expressed his belief that education is the emulsifier that will bring Americans together — “but not just any kind of education. Not slanted education. Not mis-education. Not education that has an ulterior motive, that casts a light on one group but a shadow on another.”
Smith seeks education that’s objective, that has integrity, that’s open to scrutiny, the type of education that shines the light of truth. He said that “ever since 1937 we have said that Christopher Columbus discovered America. It’s a national holiday, it’s in our textbooks.” In point of fact, Columbus never set foot on the mainland, Smith said.
And what does this say to those whose ancestors arrived in America 16,000 years ago? he asked.
Fort Sill Dental Activity hosted the luncheon. Sgt. Volanta Stovall emceed. Buffalo Soldiers from the 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association posted the colors. Tovia Coops sang the national anthem, and Sgt. Ishmael Andoh Bannerman delivered the invocation.