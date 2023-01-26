A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the case of a man accused of the death of Hadyn Marshall Williams in 2020.

Jerry Wayne Anderson, 40, Geronimo, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in Williams’ death. Jurors deliberated about six hours before being unable to reach a verdict after hearing three days of testimony in Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

