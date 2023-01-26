A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the case of a man accused of the death of Hadyn Marshall Williams in 2020.
Jerry Wayne Anderson, 40, Geronimo, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in Williams’ death. Jurors deliberated about six hours before being unable to reach a verdict after hearing three days of testimony in Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.
Williams, 24, died the morning of Sept. 10, 2020, at 1806 SW Monroe from a gunshot wound that entered his right temple area and exited through his left jaw area.
Anderson’s defense counsel, Brad Cox, told the jurors the incident was in line more with a hunting accident than reckless conduct. He wrote out the dictionary definition of an accident on a chalkboard: “happening by chance, unintentionally, or unexpectedly” and argued each of those elements were met by the evidence and testimony.
“It was an accident,” he said. “Is that not just exactly what we have here?”
Assistant District Attorney Madeline Vasquez, in turn, noted that experts testified that 5½ pounds of force and 2 inches of pull on the trigger would cause the Glock handgun to fire.
“Actions speak louder than words; saying something was an accident doesn’t make it one,” she said. “The defendant didn’t accidentally put his finger on the trigger … the defendant didn’t accidentally point the gun at Hadyn.”
“Who pointed the gun? Who put his finger on the trigger?” she asked rhetorically. “Ladies and gentlemen, whether it was intentional is not an element. … This crime is not about intent, it’s about recklessness.”
Cox said he believes the District Attorney’s Office was prosecuting Anderson because he and the victim were members of the Bandidos motorcycle club. He noted Vasquez had brought it up repeatedly during the trial.
“I think that is very telling for why we are here,” he said. “They want to find him guilty for who he is, not for what happened that night.”
Vasquez responded that Anderson wasn’t “just any member” of a motorcycle gang, he was a Sergeant At Arms tasked with maintaining order. She also noted how Anderson assumed Williams was dead, didn’t call 911 or attempt CPR and was attempting to leave. A witness, Ryan Guinn, testified he discharged the clip from the gun and attempted to resuscitate Williams until police and responders arrived.
Anderson was reprimanded by Tayloe for his outburst as Vasquez spoke: “I told him to call 911.”
The testimony of the firearms experts, including Lawton police officers and detectives, was questioned by Cox. He argued they too have had questionable discharging of their weapons.
“Our best evidence is there’s two former Lawton police officers charged in Comanche County with manslaughter,” he said, referencing Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle for the December 2021 shooting death of Quadry Sanders.
Cox argued that Anderson was trying to unload the gun so Williams could handle it when it went off. Anderson told investigators he’d been “joking and talking,” when he pulled out his gun and it went off.
Until testifying during the trial, Anderson never said he was trying to disarm the weapon before, Vasquez said. The Glock pistol doesn’t have a manual safety device; you have to pull the trigger to fire it, she said.
“Being a dumbass … does not mean shooting your friend in the head,” she said. “This isn’t an accident, this is reckless. … Look at it as the same as a death caused by drunk driving.”
In his closing statement, Cox sobbed as he spoke of the case.
“In almost 40 years practicing law, this is the saddest case I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
