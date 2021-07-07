Misti McClellan has been named chapter executive director of the American Red Cross Kansas Oklahoma Region, including Southwest Oklahoma.
“Misti’s wealth of experience and lifetime knowledge of the area will make her an invaluable asset to Red Cross mission,” said Regional Chief executive officer, Alice Townsend. “She will be so helpful in telling the Red Cross story not only in the Oklahoma City area but across Oklahoma, as well. We’re excited to welcome her on board.”
McClellan is an El Reno native, graduating from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. After majoring in theater and English, she began her acting career throughout the Midwest region of the United States. Following her acting career, McClellan spent eight years in customer service and sales departments for a plethora of organizations. Along those years, she discovered her passion for non-profit organizations within communities. This led to her job as the director of alumni and community relations for her alma mater, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
“For me, it checks off all the boxes of what I want to do with my life and provides the best place for me to do the best work I can,” said McClellan. “It felt like the right time to make this move. The opportunity came to me, and the more I looked into it, the more I felt like it is the perfect opportunity.”
McClellan will work within communities to build connections with the citizens to administer any services needed. She also will help and recruit volunteers and spread the message about what Red Cross is about.
“I am very excited to give the services that Red Cross can provide,” she said. “I want people to know that Red Cross is much more than just medical services. We want to share our story to these communities and help move the dial within.”
Embarking a new adventure, McClellan is excited to get started. In a time where things always seems to be changing, she wants to provide consistency and stability to all the communities she is serving.
“It fills me with excitement and joy. I am so grateful for this opportunity. I have worked within these communities before so I know what these people are capable of, and I am excited to get started,” said McClellan.