Closing time and getting in the wrong car culminated with a beating and gunshots in the sky outside a northwest Lawton bar Thursday morning.
Lawton Police Sgt. Felix Santillan reported responded shortly after 2 a.m. to Aces and 8’s, 1825 Cache Road, for a shots fired call. Lt. Michael Spencer was at the scene and said he heard two gun shots coming from the bar and a black four-door car fled at a high rate of speed westbound on Cache Road, the report states.
One witness said he was outside trying to help the beating victim leave due to his level of intoxication, according to the report. He said the man mistakenly tried to get into the wrong car before apologizing to those inside. One occupant refused to accept the apology.
He got out of the vehicle and started fighting the drunk man, taking him to the ground and punching him multiple times in the face, the report states.
One person tried to break things up by firing a gun into the sky, but it didn’t work. So, he fired a second shot and this time it did the trick.
The aggressive occupant was seen getting back into the black four-door Nissan Altima, according to witnesses. The victim and the man who fired the gun had left the property by then.
Two spent 9mm shell casings were recovered from the parking lot as evidence. There was no property damage reported.