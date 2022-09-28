On Thursday night, dozens will walk together to remember.
Twenty-three Comanche women known to have been lost will be found in many memories. Others will be discovered through learning their fate.
"A Walk to Remember” is intended to remember not just the Numunu, but all Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
The event will begin with opening remarks at 6 p.m. at the back patio of the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris, followed by guest speakers and a cedar ceremony.
At 7 p.m., the walk through Elmer Thomas Park is meant as an act of reflection for those affected, either through personal connection or, at least, through their Native American connection, be it through blood or spirit.
As part of this year’s 29th Annual Comanche Nation Fair activities and events, this walk is heavily focused on the Comanche connection. It’s an aspect of this year’s fair theme: “Celebrating Resilience and New Beginnings.” Another’s end offers new beginning.
Gen Hadley, one of the founders of the MMIW Southwest Oklahoma Chapter, said this comes a result of years of trying to raise awareness.
“It’s been a long time coming in that the tribe is finally giving recognition to the MMIW movement,” she said.
Joining with the walk, the museum is hosting its opening of its latest exhibit centering on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
“I’m so stoked for this new exhibit opening up at our tribal museum,” Hadley said.
Along with art pieces inspired by the issue are informational knowledge and displays intended for better understanding, said Candy Taylor, museum director. She said the MMIW-OK-Southwest Chapter was essential in making it all come together, loaning the museum several items that will be on display.
“This year the Museum is doing something for the Comanche Nation Fair that we’ve never done before,” she said. “We’re partnering with the MMIW Southwest Oklahoma Chapter to help spread awareness of a very serious situation that is occurring in Native communities all across North America, including our own.”
There will be prominent symbols of the MMIW movement, according to information provided by the MMIW Southwest Oklahoma Chapter. The color red is a key. It's the only color the spirits can see and in wearing red, the missing spirits are called back so they may be laid to rest properly.
The Red Hand, often seen painted across the mouth, represents all of the missing and murdered whose voices can't be heard. According to the MMIW Southwest Oklahoma Chapter, it also serves as reminder to the often silence by media and law enforcement and the oppression and subjugation often assailed of Indigenous women.
The museum also commissioned four Comanche artists to create MMIW-inspired art for the exhibit. The artists are Joyce Harris, Sonya Nevaquaya, J. NiCole Hatfield and Cynthia Clay.
Hatfield created a multi-panel, 8-feet by 24-feet mural in 2019 that is “on borrow” by the museum. Assisted by artist Richard Curtis in its creation, the prominent image of a young lady is that of Kayla Bointy, Comanche.
There’s a lot of meaning behind the piece, according to Hatfield.
“The mural was created to bring awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women all over the country,” she said. “The four women by the sun was inspired by my sisters. I thought, ‘what would I do if that happened to them?’”
That thought led Hatfield to know that she, too, would do everything she could to find them.
“So that’s what I need to do for all of these women and men that are missing” she said. “Even if it’s creating a mural or painting, try to help in some way to bring awareness.”
Taylor said the MMIW Remembrance Walk has become an annual event of the Comanche Nation Fair. It is another way of bringing awareness.
This year, she said, all worked with the organizers to create an exhibit that explains exactly what is happening and what people can do to get involved and help.
“Indigenous women are disappearing at an alarming rate,” she said. “In a number of cases their bodies are found, but their killers are still walking free.”
“Comanche country isn’t immune,” Taylor said. To date 23 Comanche women are known to either be missing or murdered. The hopes are the exhibit opens doors to these mysteries.
“Our exhibit is titled, ‘Missing: little sister, what happened to you?’” she said. “It’s our hope that our event and exhibit will bring this issue to the forefront, and possibly stir up some leads.”
This is the core concept behind raising awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, according to Hadley. Another concept is healing. It ties in with the Comanche Nation Fair’s 2022 theme.
“This year has been a very trying time for our tribal families that have lost loved ones within the community to domestic violence, murder and human trafficking,” she said. “Yet through it all, we are still standing. We’re resilient, just as our ancestors were.”
The MMIW Southwest Oklahoma Chapter has been working toward finding closure for many families. At the last fair, the chapter met with then-presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders who came to the tribal complex and spoke with them before addressing those gathered at the dance grounds.
Hadley said it’s part of a long-term construction project the organization has undertaken.
“In the State of Oklahoma, we have built a network of strong Native women warriors who work collectively as a coalition to combat missing and murdered Indigenous women, men, children and two-spirit,” she said. “We have worked together to push legislation through the state, as well as through the national level.”
On Nov. 20-22, Hadley said, the 12 MMIP Chapters in Oklahoma, along with the Texas, and Kansas Chapters will host its biggest ever MMIP conference, including a Youth Conference, in November.