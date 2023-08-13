The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory Saturday for a 24-year-old Lawton woman who has not been seen since Thursday.
Emily Reid, 24, is considered at-risk, according to the advisory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory Saturday for a 24-year-old Lawton woman who has not been seen since Thursday.
Emily Reid, 24, is considered at-risk, according to the advisory.
Reid was last seen in the area of Southeast 75th Street and Woodlawn Road on Thursday.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified Friday that a vehicle linked to Reid was found in the area of Northeast Lake Avenue and Trail Road had been found. A search of the area, however, didn’t lead to her discovery. Investigators said her phone, which is off, was last pinged to that area.
Reid is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Reid or have information regarding her disappearance, you are encouraged to call 911; the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3272; or the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, 580-353-4280.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.