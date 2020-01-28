ALTUS – Police found the dead body of a 22-year-old man missing since last week.
Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers were called to the 200 block of South Washington Monday morning after a body was reported to be inside the fenced complex at South West Metal and Trade, 1100 W. Broadway. The body of a dead man was found near the southwest corner of the property.
“ The man has been identified as 26-year-old Brandon Johnson of Altus,” Murphy said.
Johnson was reported missing last Wednesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
The body has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City to determine a manner and cause of death, according to Murphy.