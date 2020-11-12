Some folks will take anything they can.
That’s what a man learned when he lost electricity this week. Now, police are on the lookout for a missing meter and the mischief maker who took it.
Lawton police received a call from a man who complained someone had taken the electric utility meter from his apartment complex in the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun. According to the report, he said he’d had power at 10 p.m. Monday but when he woke up around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, his power was off.
The man called the electric company in an attempt to troubleshoot the problem and was told to check his electric meter. When he went outside, the man found the covering to his electric meter on the ground and the entire meter was missing, the report states.
Police are on the lookout for the missing meter.