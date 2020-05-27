Many of us have had a lot of downtime over the last two months thanks to stay-at-home orders and the virus-that-shall-not-be-named. If you’re anything like me and, well, frankly the rest of the world, you’ve spent a lot of that downtime on your computers, tablets and other devices.
After extended use, our devices tend to collect a lot of clutter. From cookies to overflowing caches and unwanted downloads, our computers and phones eventually start to slow down because of how much junk they’ve collected. Even with the fastest connection, an over-cluttered computer is going to run slowly.
The good news is that we all have plenty of opportunities these days to take some time and do a little virtual spring cleaning.
I like to start by dumping internet junk with a program called CCleaner. It’s a simple, free (though it does have paid versions) program used by a lot of tech professionals to not just clean computers, but keep them on a schedule of regular maintenance.
CCleaner is an intuitive, simple to use program that will clean all the unnecessary data that is stored on your computer whenever you use your internet browser.
If you don’t regularly dump these files they can build up and quickly slow your browsers down. What’s great about CCleaner is that it can be put on a maintenance schedule so that it automatically dumps these things without you even having to think about it.
The next step I like to take is uninstalling programs I never use. We all tend to have programs on our computers that have grown obsolete. I’ve seen plenty of computers in my day with desktops so littered with shortcuts you couldn’t see the wallpaper.
Now, while CCleaner can be used to uninstall programs, in my experience it is always easier, and safer, to uninstall programs directly from your computer. For Windows users and Mac users this will look a little different.
For Windows, use the “add or remove programs” option which can be found through the search function. On a Mac, open the Finder and navigate to applications, from there, drag and drop any programs you would like to remove into the trash.
After you’ve cleaned your cache and gotten rid of unwanted programs, it is time to make sure all of the programs that you plan to keep around are fully updated.
Updating your programs is important because developers often roll out what they call “hotfixes,” small patches to bugs that have been discovered in current software versions. The only way to fix these issues is by downloading these hotfixes. Many programs will do this without your input, but if your computer or phone isn’t set to download automatic updates, then you will need to do this manually.
Most software can be updated from inside the program itself, so make sure to look at the update options for all of your favorite programs. Typically these can be found under the program’s settings.
Finally, make sure to back up all of your files as you wind down your virtual spring cleaning. This way you will have a contingency plan in place in case you lose something either through a hardware malfunction or user error.
Thanks to my readers that wrote in asking about ways to clean up their PCs. Don’t forget to let me know if there are certain topics that you’d like to hear about in future columns, I’m always open to suggestions. Feel free to email me at greddin@swoknews.com.