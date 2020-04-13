Normally I reserve this space for articles encouraging you to travel new tech avenues. The whole point of this space is to help teach laypeople a little bit about the mysterious world of tech, to show that everyone can do it with a little coaching. But not today. Today I’m here to tell you to put the phone down, step back and take a deep breath.
Doom scrolling. It’s a word coined by a popular YouTuber and author to describe the endless scrolling we have all been doing on our phones to keep up with the latest news about the global pandemic. What could be more accurate to describe that self-consuming ouroboros of anxiety and depression that is the internet in the time of Coronavirus.
We’ve all been there. You’re sitting on your couch, Netflix playing gently in the background as you stay inside hoping to help slow the spread of the virus, when you pick up your phone and begin to swipe through your latest updates. Every flick of your thumb brings more bad news that, if you’re lucky, is interspersed with the occasional Tiger King meme.
Stop. Put the phone down. Back away slowly.
I’m not advocating ignorance or a lack of awareness. I’m a journalist, my livelihood depends on people like you reading the things I write, and yes, those things aren’t always sunshine and roses. They can’t be. But everyone has a limit. Even journalists get burnt out on the doom scroll.
There’s a reason we do it, a reason we keep flicking that thumb through news story after news story. For starters, most of us are wired that way. Technology has become such an intimate part of our lives our phones often feel like an extension of ourselves. I know I’m guilty of picking up my phone and scrolling through my newest emails without even consciously deciding to do so. It’s second nature.
The other reason is our fear of the unknown. There is so much we don’t know right now about what the future holds that consuming information about the present is one way for us to feel as though we have some control over the future. If we know what is happening, we can predict what will happen next. It’s a natural impulse. But will also keep you doom scrolling forever if you don’t take a second to recognize it when it hits.
My suggestion, if you can, leave your phone in another room and then count how many times you reach for it, even after remembering it’s not there. The results will likely surprise you. The more you put physical distance between yourself and your devices, the more relaxed you will become and the better chance you will have at breaking the doom scroll.
Take a break from the digital world for a day and focus on the analog parts of life, your anxiety will thank you. And don’t worry, next week I’ll be back with tips and explanations about all things tech, but for now, I’m going to go read a book.