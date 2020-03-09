Video games have come a long way from the halcyon days of dropping a quarter at the arcade and playing Pacman until you were out of lives. Game consoles these days are nearly unrecognizable from the Ataris of the 70s. But, if you’re anything like my parents, you still call every video game you see “Nintendo.” Want to impress your kids or grandkids with some video game knowledge or surprise them on their birthday with something they have been wanting, then read on.
There are really only three major players in the video game console world these days, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Other companies have tried to jump on the bandwagon, the most prominent being Google with their Stadia console. But Stadia relies on what is called “cloud gaming,” meaning a player must always be connected to the internet to play their games. Unfortunately, most players simply don’t have powerful enough broadband to be gaming on such devices.
So let’s start with the company you’ve probably been hearing about longer than any other, Nintendo. Originally founded as a trading card company in 1889, Nintendo didn’t get into the video game business until the 1970s. But when they did, they quickly rose to the top.
Currently, there are three major Nintendo consoles that you should be aware of. The first is the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is Nintendo’s current home console. Since the Nintendo Wii launched in 2006, the company has been known for its innovative console designs rather than creating flashy, high definition graphics. The switch is no different. The gimmick for the Switch is that the console can be “switched” between handheld and connected to a TV.
The other two Nintendo consoles to be aware of are the Nintendo 3DS and the Super Nintendo Classic. The 3DS is the most recent iteration of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles, which stretch all the way back the original brick-sized Gameboy of the early 90s. The Super Nintendo Classic is a lovingly crafted recreation of one of the company’s most famous consoles, the Super Nintendo or as the kids called it, the SNES. The SNES Classic comes with several built-in games updated to play on modern televisions.
Next up is Sony and their current console the PlayStation 4. Sony’s motto might as well be ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it.’ The company has been wary of taking big innovative risks with its console and controller design, instead relying on graphical and processing improvements to sell new consoles to consumers. Even the name has stayed the same, choosing instead to increase the consoles by numerical order.
The PlayStation 4 comes in two versions, the standard PS4 and the PS4 Pro. The differences are minimal to be perfectly honest. While the Pro version does pack more processing power and slightly improved graphics, it also comes with a more expensive price tag and will be obsolete later this year with the PlayStation 5 rumored to be released in October.
And finally we come to Microsoft. Perhaps better known for their computer operating systems than their video game consoles, Microsoft is nevertheless one of the three major players with their Xbox series.
Unlike Sony, which opted for the linear path with their console naming scheme, Microsoft went in a slightly more confusing direction. Their first-generation console was called the Xbox, the second-generation the Xbox 360 and the current generation the Xbox One. To throw another wrench in the mix, the current generation has three versions: The Xbox One, the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X.
So that’s it. A quick breakdown of the current players in the console wars. Now the next time your granddaughter starts talking about her latest game obsession, hopefully you’ll be able to reply with a little more than “sounds like a good Nintendo.”