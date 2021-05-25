Arvest Bank’s 11th annual Million Meals campaign ends at close of business on Saturday.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. Arvest chose to fight hunger via Million Meals due largely to the prevalence of food-insecurity throughout its footprint. Oklahoma (5th) and Arkansas (7th) rank among the most food-insecure states in the nation, based on average rates from 2017-2019, while Kansas and Missouri also rank among the 21 most food-insecure states.
“We are so appreciative of the support of this initiative by our communities. The response has been overwhelming,” said Kyle Vrska, Marketing Specialist of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma. “We’re always humbled by our customers’ and community partners’ willingness to help with a cause that is deeply important to us. It takes all of us to make our campaign a success.”
Arvest will continue to accept monetary donations at its open branch lobbies and drive-thrus and via the Arvest Go mobile app through Saturday. Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points. Arvest is unable to accept food donations this year.
In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest is partnering with Lawton Food Bank, Christian’s Concerned in Duncan, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Food Bank and Walters Food4Kids for the Million Meals campaign.
For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.