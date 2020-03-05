A 25-year-old Oklahoma City man accused of the Jan. 29 killing of his ex-girlfriend is in jail on $2 million bond.
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
An arrest warrant was issued for Purdy on Jan. 31 and he was taken into custody that afternoon following an incident near Geronimo where he had attempted to set himself on fire. He removed his shirt and then led law enforcement on a short chase before being arrested.
Purdy is accused of killing Kindra (Blevins) Johnson, 31, by stabbing her multiple times. Lawton police initially identified her last name as Blevins but the affidavit recognizes her last name as Johnson.
According to the warrant affidavit, Johnson was discovered dead Jan. 29 by family members who found her inside her bathroom at 2502 SW C Apartment B. She suffered several stab wounds to her body. There were other visible injuries and it appeared chemicals had been poured on her body as well.
Purdy, her ex-boyfriend, was developed as a suspect. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31, one of Johnson’s relatives received a text message from Purdy where he said he’d been to her home and had taken a Xanax, the affidavit states. He also wrote that he’d been drunk and high and that he was jealous. He said he’d gotten mad and that they wrestled before he stabbed her two times.
Purdy also texted that Johnson had begged “that she didn’t want to die,” the warrant states. He claimed to have passed out outside of her bedroom and, after waking up, left the home. According to the texts, he said he knew that he was responsible.
One of Johnson’s friends told police investigators that Johnson confided to her that she was going to see her “ex” that morning. According to the affidavit, a neighbor saw a vehicle matching Purdy’s outside the home that morning and a man matching his description standing outside of the vehicle and honking his horn.
Purdy returns to court at 3 p.m. April 13 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.