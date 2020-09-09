The Armed Services YMCA of Oklahoma celebrated the reopening of its Military Welcome Center inside the main terminal of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport on Tuesday.
The Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and its MOAA Auxiliary joined the Lawton-Fort Sill ASYMCA in opening the welcome center in 2010. Their original purpose was to provide military personnel a place to relax while awaiting a flight or other transportation. The scope of the welcome center was eventually expanded to include free books courtesy of the Things We Read program, computers, television, coffee and snacks, but those extras are on hold for now.
The lounge itself will remain closed for now, and a table with drinks and snacks will be set up in the terminal lobby for airline passengers. Volunteers will be providing water, information and smiling faces.
Becky Pazoureck, chairman of the ASYMCA’s Military Welcome Center advisory committee, said the center will also have reduced hours for now.
“We’re only going to be open from 1-3 p.m., covering this mid-day flight, and see how many military or other passengers go through. We’re passing out water and any information to anybody, so we’re seeing what the need is. And then hopefully in time, depending on how COVID progresses, we will increase our hours,” she said.
Pazoureck said the lounge is closed “because there are so many things in there that have to be sanitized – chairs and the toys and the books and the computers. We just decided that was too much. So we’re going to start off very soft.”
Sara Orellana-Paape, executive director of the Armed Services YMCA of Oklahoma, gave an additional reason for the closing of the lounge: “Our lounge is so small that with social distancing requirements, I’m not sure we’d be able to get more than two service members in there. And then with all the sanitation that would be required between each batch, it would just be impossible.
“We wanted to be here to support the service members, so we’re going to be greeting and handing out bottles of water, giving any directions or making phone calls as needed.”
Orellana-Paape said ASYMCA provides administrative oversight for the Military Welcome Center.
“We do the bookkeeping and we help with some logistics, but because we’ve had such a reduction in staff, I’ve actually had to transfer a lot back to the committee. So right now, we’re just providing bare administrative tasks and lots of cheerleading to help them reopen,” Orellana-Paape said.
The ASYMCA staff has been reduced to three for the entire state: Orellana-Paape; Annabel Valencia, her executive assistant in Lawton, and an executive assistant in Altus. Orellana-Paape said she was in Altus Tuesday morning, and officials at Altus Air Force Base were excited to learn that the Military Welcome Center was reopening.
Pazoureck said MOAA and the MOAA Auxiliary continue to support the welcome center and do fundraising for this mission.
“They were successful last year in writing a grant for us which allowed us to buy the new lounge chairs that are in the lounge today,” she said. “Many of the MOAA members, as the MOAA Auxiliary, are volunteers here with us.”
In 2019 volunteers at the center served more than 10,000 service members, veterans and military families.
The advisory committee is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer at the Military Welcome Center, the volunteer coordinators are Sheena Towsey and Bill Whisenant. Towsey can be reached at (832)-628-8528 or by email at stowsey@asymca.org.
Army National Guard Spc. Dakota Norton of A Battery, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery, was one of three Guard members from his battalion who arrived back in time for the Military Welcome Center’s reopening. He’s a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System mechanic who’s been at Fort Bliss, Texas, for the past month, and he stopped at the refreshment table to get something to drink.
Norton said he had been through the welcome center back in January, before it closed down.
“It looks good,” he said.