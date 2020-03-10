The Armed Services YMCA will have a benefit spaghetti dinner to support the mission of the Military Welcome Center at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. The dinner will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. Tickets are $8. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a choice of tea, coffee or water. To-go plates are available for no additional fee.
