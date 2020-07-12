NORMAN — Three Lawton-area veterans and a crusading double amputee who was once assigned to Fort Sill are among 13 Oklahomans who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Oct. 17 in Norman.
Also slated for induction is University of Oklahoma All-American Robert “Bob” Kalsu, the only NFL player to be killed in action in the Vietnam War.
Besides 1st Lt. Kalsu, inductees include the following from the Lawton area: Capt. Cloyce Vann “Chuck” Choney; Capt. David Arthur Peters, deceased, and Capt. Gary M. “Mike” Rose. Col. Gregory D. Gadson is the double amputee who was once assigned to Fort Sill and has returned for occasional visits.
Capt. Chuck Choney
Capt. Cloyce Vann “Chuck” Choney was born in Lawton Nov. 13, 1944. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1963, Cameron Junior College in 1965 and Oklahoma State University in 1969 where he was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant in January 1969. He now lives in Shawnee.
An enrolled member of the Comanche Nation, he also is of Kiowa tribal descent. Choney is the great-grandson of Quanah Parker, the last recognized chief of the Comanche Nation and a Kiowa tribal soldier.
Choney served in Vietnam from January to December 1970 as a platoon leader in the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. He twice was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor Device for heroism and the Purple Heart for combat wounds received in actions against North Vietnamese forces from May 1 to July 6, 1970.
His other awards include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with four campaign stars and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm.
Additionally, he has Parachutists Badges and Special Forces, Ranger, Pathfinder Airborne tabs and the Jungle Expert Patch.
In 1976, he became a Special Agent with the FBI and retired in 2001. His service included the Los Angeles riots of 1992, the 1993 Waco siege, the Montana standoff, the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Kenya embassy bombing in Africa in 1998.
Capt. David Peters
Capt. David Arthur Peters was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sept. 12, 1943. His family moved to Lawton when his father, a career soldier, retired.
Peters graduated from Lawton High School in 1961, from Cameron College in 1963 and from Oklahoma State University in 1965. He was an OSU ROTC Distinguished Military Student and later a Distinguished Military Graduate. He was commissioned June 7, 1963, as an artillery second lieutenant. He was sent to Vietnam and assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 77th Artillery of the 1st Cavalry Division.
On April 4, 1968, Peters was part of Operation Pegasus, a major combat action to break through and link up with Marine Corps forces defending Khe Sanh Combat Base, which was encircled by the enemy. He volunteered to search for fellow soldiers who had been wounded the previous night and needed medical evacuation. Peters had volunteered for similar missions before.
The aerial search was in marginal weather and in a high threat area. The helicopter he was on was hit by heavy enemy fire and crashed, killing Peters and four others.
He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for heroism. He also received the Bronze Star for outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in Vietnam during June 3, 1967, to April 4, 1968.
Peters’ other awards are the Combat Infantry Badge, the Purple Heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign and Republic of Vietnam National Order 5th Class.
Capt. Gary Rose
Gary M. “Mike” Rose was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Watertown N.Y. He later lived in Lawton.
In 1970, Rose, a Special Forces medic, was credited with treating between 60 and 70 wounded soldiers and saving many lives during Operation Tailwind, a secret mission into Laos. In that battle he used his own body to protect a wounded soldier while treating the soldier’s wounds. After stabilizing the soldier, Rose carried him through enemy fire to defensive positions, engaging the enemy while treating that soldier. At one point, he had to crawl from position to position to treat American, South Vietnamese and Montagnard troops.
Injured during the battle, his foot crippled, he used a crutch to continue treating the wounded. Because the Laotian mission was classified, his nomination for the Medal of Honor for his heroism was downgraded to a Distinguished Service Cross, which he received on Jan. 16, 1971.
In 1977, he graduated from Cameron University in Lawton with a bachelor of arts in education and military science. He also earned a master of arts degree in communications from the University of Oklahoma.
Rose retired from the Army as a captain in May 1987.
In the late 1990s, an effort began to upgrade his Distinguished Service Cross to the Medal of Honor. Then secretary of defense Ash Carter approved the upgrade in 2016 and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and Sen. Jeff Sessions wrote Rose’s name into the National Defense Authorization Act for 2017.
On Oct. 23, 2017, 47 years after his heroism, he was presented the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump.
Col. Gregory Gadson
Col. Gregory D. Gadson was born Feb. 19, 1966, in Oklahoma City. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Virginia.
Gadson attended the U.S. Military Academy where he played football and maintained the high academic standards of West Point. He was commissioned an artillery second lieutenant and was assigned to Fort Sill from 1989 to 1993. He was assigned as fire direction officer of a firing battery platoon, ensuring accurate, timely and safe firing data for 8-inch field artillery howitzers.
Later he was assigned to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. He was deployed to Desert Shield/Desert Storm for battle against Iraqi targets. He would deploy to war on three more occasions, including Operation Joint Forge in the Balkans, Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq. On May 7, 2007, while returning from a memorial service for two soldiers from his brigade, he lost both his legs and his right arm was injured by a roadside bomb in Baghdad. After several surgeries and rehabilitation, Gadson became director of the U.S. Army Wounded Warrior Program for two years.
After promotion to colonel, Gadson made history as the first double amputee to assume command of a major Army installation program. He has spent some of his time as a motivational speaker.
Gadson’s medals include the Distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit, three awards of the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart. He now lives in Alexandria, Va.
1st Lt. Robert Kalsu
Navy Captain John Keilty, who nominated Kalsu, described Kalsu as a man of real character. Kalsu was born April 13, 1945, in Oklahoma City and grew up in Del City where he played football. He was recruited by Coach Bud Wilkinson in 1963.
Kalsu was part of OU’s football renaissance and in 1966 the Sooners were 6-4. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and was their rookie of the year.
At OU Kalsu went through Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC), which required a two-year active duty tour. In 1969 when he was scheduled to go on active duty for two years, the Bills urged him to find another way to complete his military obligation, Keilty said.
“I gave them my word,” Kalsu said, of going on active duty.
Kalsu was a member of Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 11th Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.
Kalsu was mortally wounded by enemy mortar fire while defending Firebase Ripcord in Vietnam on July 21, 1970. He was 25.
Kalsu received the Bronze Star Medal the Purple Heart posthumously.
Other inductees
Other inductees this year are Capt. George Russell Miller, deceased; Tech. Sgt. Verdun Covert Myers, deceased; Pfc. Joseph Oklahombi, deceased; Vice Admiral Sean Averell Pybus; Staff Sgt. Douglas J. Warden, and Sgt. Lyndol Raye Wilson, deceased. Dollar awardees are Col. Levi Stanley L. Evans, Oklahoma City, and Mary Ann Ligon, Tulsa.
