The chaos taking place as the U.S. evacuates Americans and others from Afghanistan illustrates a key reason defense spending is so important, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Thursday.
“The best way to avoid a war is to let people know if they pick on you, they’re going to get crushed,” said Luke Holland, Inhofe’s chief of staff, as he addressed members of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club.
Holland had planned to speak about defense spending and what was taking place in Washington, D.C., in the weeks leading up to finalization of the new National Defense Appropriations Act. He did so, but not before offering the senator’s talking points on the U.S. military and its efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghani citizens who supported the U.S. mission from Kabul.
Some of Inhofe’s concerns about the decision to pull all military personnel out of the country and the resulting chaos is what it reflects about the U.S. to the world.
“The senator feels this projects a level of weakness we’ve not seen in a long time,” Holland said, adding that leads to concerns about China and Russia taking advantage of what they see as America’s weakened state.
Holland said that is why defense spending remains crucial: to battle threats from China and Russia, as well as dangers presented by terrorists.
That hasn’t happened in the past decade, Holland said, explaining after adjustment for inflation, military spending has been cut by 25 percent. At the same time, China has almost doubled its military funding, he said, adding that for the U.S. to catch up with military spending, the nation’s leaders need to increase military spending 3 percent to 5 percent per year for at least five years. President Biden’s proposed military budget increase is less than 2 percent, which means cuts in things such as procuring weapons that are needed to keep the nation safe, Inhofe said.
Holland said the U.S. Senate expects to bring its version of the defense bill to the floor in late September, while the U.S. House is working on its own version. Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, said he remains committed to the fact ground wars are the only way to win a war, and that means weapons remain crucial.
And, that means things like long-range precision fire, the U.S. Army’s top priority. Because long-range firing is top priority, it has been funded 100 percent in the Senate version of the appropriations bill, Holland said, adding the Paladin also has been funded 100 percent. Both are important to Fort Sill, Lawton and Elgin, Holland said.
The Senate version of the bill that came out of committee also prohibits additional BRAC sessions (Base Realignment and Closures), the process used to downsize or close military installations. The bill also will provide financial support for the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator), a complex for defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Holland said Inhofe sees FISTA as proof Lawton strongly supports its military installation, and that fits into Oklahoma’s focus as a whole on supporting the U.S. military. He pointed to specific examples, including efforts by the National Weather Service to work with the University of Oklahoma to develop a better radar system, and how that radar system can fit into military stealth technology.
“Warfare is changing,” Holland said, adding “it is hard to overstate” how important technology is becoming to weapons systems. “We’re increasingly seeing Oklahoma rising to the occasion and helping the military.”