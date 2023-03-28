For two hours Saturday morning, seven ninth graders from both Lawton High School and MacArthur Middle School joined forces and you could say it was “electric” at the Life Ready Center (LRC) Fabrication Lab.
That’s because they were engineering their way to Boulder, Colo.
It was the State KidWind Competition and these students, all pre-engineering students at the LRC and Great Plains Technology Center, were testing their built-from-scratch wind turbine and attempting to generate more power with each test run.
Seeing these kids from the different schools work together applying their knowledge and pushing one another to new levels for the greater good was a dream come true, according to teacher Joan Cole for Intro to Engineering Design, Renewable Energy and the FAB Lab. On Saturday she was as much a coach as cheerleader of her own “Magnificent Seven.”
“I’m in teacher heaven; this is probably one of the coolest things I’ve done in 32 years of teaching,” she said. “This is what you strive to do as a teacher.”
The Lawton collective is only one of two teams competing in the state and the only one from Southwest Oklahoma, Cole said. They were working to make their turbine more efficient and to generate more electricity from the wind.
Inside a PVC pipe and plastic sheeted wind tunnel, four laser cut blades would catch the wind from an industrial fan. Each test run would result in adjustments and tweaks to the gears and connecters collecting the energy.
Kaden Ogden watched as Lauren Lee, both from Lawton High, made a gear adjustment and then turned on the juice.
“It’s working?” she asked. He replied with, “Yeah.”
Gears were turning on many levels.
Cole said after all the work put into designing and building the turbine, seeing it in action offered satisfaction.
“It’s divide and conquer, everybody has their jobs,” she said. “I give them the problem and they run with it.”
Speaking with the surety of a professional engineer, Connor Derbyshire, of Lawton High, said the goal to produce as many joules of energy as possible in 30 seconds meant making many adjustments up to the last minute. A lot of troubleshooting is involved.
“This is the most efficient we could get it in time for today,” he said. “We’re hoping to optimize it before nationals.”
Derbyshire, who is in the complementary aviation and engineering programs, plans to one day make his career in engineering. He enjoyed the chance to put theory into practice.
“Engineering is interesting,” he said. “Applying it is a big step; it’s a chance to build teamwork and problem-solving skills.”
As another 30 second run with the turbine prepared to begin, Lee asked that everyone refrain from walking in front of the wind tunnel to increase its payload. It was another step towards improvement.
“We got 31 joules on this test,” she said.
Cole said just that morning, the team redesigned its fan configuration from three to four blades.
“They’re always troubleshooting, it’s a constant,” she said. “Now they’re being engineers.”
Noting this is the first time a project has implemented the LRC and tech center’s renewable energy, aviation and robotics classes, it’s created many opportunities, according to Cole.
“It opens so many doors for my kids,” she said.
The team will travel to Boulder, Colo., for the 2023 National KidWind Challenge from May 14-18, Cole said.
“No finals at the end of school?” Ogden asked due to the school year ending with graduation May 19.
Cole responded the team is going back “next year and every year.”
“No finals at the end of school every year!” Ogden exclaimed.
The teacher said her seven students range from “real quiet to real bossy.” As the teammates gathered together to take a selfie, Cole said her kids are a great example of youth’s forever fearlessness.
“They’re not afraid to fail, they’re not afraid to try something new,” she said. “They’re the same kids we’ve always had, but now they have their cellphones.”