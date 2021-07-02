Mighty 97th welcomes new commander

ALTUS — The 97th Air Mobility Wing welcomed a new wing commander Thursday during a change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base.
Col. Blaine Baker ceremonially took the colors from his predecessor, Col. Matthew Leard, during a ceremony presided over by 19th Air Force Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Craig Wills.
Willis called Baker the perfect choice to “pick up the baton and run faster,” and to carry on and advance the 97th’s vision of “premier aircrew training by elite Airmen in the Air Force’s community of choice.”
“Blaine is perfect to be here at this time. His background is phenomenal,” said Willis. “He knows air mobility operations. He understands firsthand the skills our new aircrew need to be successful in today’s fight. More importantly, he’s known across the map and across to our Air Force as a servant leader, a man of true humility, a fantastic follower and an even better leader. There’s no doubt in my mind that Colonel Blaine Baker and his family are exactly the right people at the right time to take care of this precious and spectacular wing.”
Baker came to Altus after serving as Vice Commander, 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom, supporting four U.S. Air Force major command flying programs and more than 16,800 military, civilian, dependent, and retiree personnel. With 15 KC-135 aircraft, the wing is the only permanently assigned air refueling operation in the European theater.
Commissioned in 2000 from The Citadel’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program in Charleston, S.C., Baker first earned his navigator wings at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas in 2001. He then earned his pilot wings at Laughlin AFB, Texas in 2005. He has served as an electronic warfare officer, AC-130U, and as an instructor pilot in the C-17A aircraft. He holds a Command Pilot rating with over 3,000 flying hours and 937 combat hours. He has deployed nine times in support of overseas and domestic contingency operations.
This is Baker’s first assignment to Oklahoma. He said he looks forward to working alongside the airmen of Altus while continuing to provide rapid mobility and global defense through the C-17 Globemaster, KC-135 Stratotanker, and KC-46 Pegasus weapon system and the airmen who keep them operational.
“It is so deeply humbling to be joining this wing — a wing with a long and distinguished history that for more than 70 years has provided for America’s defense and shaped the very character of our mobility Air Force,” said Baker. “Standing here, one can literally feel the presence of and the responsibility to the Airmen of the Mighty 97th, both present and past, to which our history directly connects.
The 97th Air Mobility Wing is comprised of four groups. The 97th Operations Group oversees the three squadrons directly supporting the wing’s flying-training mission. The 58th Airlift Squadron is comprised of instructor pilots and loadmasters who train Airmen on the C-17 Globemaster III. The 54th Air Refueling Squadron trains pilots and boom operators on the KC-135 Stratotanker. Finally, the 56th Air Refueling Squadron is home to the formal training unit for pilots and boom operators on the Air Force’s newest addition to air mobility — the KC-46 Pegasus.