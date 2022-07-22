This summer camp introduces children into the wide world of engineering, from coding to building wind-powered vehicles to designing a tower made of paper.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday this week, sixth, seventh and eighth graders are exploring the different kinds of engineering in the Engineering Exploration Summer Camp, hosted by the Life Ready Center in partnership with OSU and the McMahon Foundation. It takes place in the library of the Life Ready Center, 702 NW Homestead Drive.
“We want them to focus on different concepts of engineering,” Daniel Tikalsky and Nate Ward explain. They are two of the several camp leaders. Most of them are students at OSU, but there is also one student from UCO and one from Georgia Tech, which is Tikalsky. They have all sort of different majors, mathematics & statistics, biology, engineering, computer science and engineering technology.
“There are a lot of different kinds of engineering,” Tikalsky explains. “Mechanical, chemical, industrial, aerospace, electric, computer, civilian.” The goal is to give the children knowledge in all of those areas as well as to teach them important skills such as problem-solving and team work.
Budgeting is another big component of a design engineer, especially in this day and age when resources are getting increasingly rare.
“They only have a limited amount of material available,” Ward says. “They need to find ways to maximize materials and use them for different purposes.”
Activities include coding on an iPad, building boats that can be powered by wind, building a rollercoaster, a paper tower that has to be able to carry two pounds, design a bottle rocket that includes a chemical reaction, as well as building a mini catapult launchers and an electric circuit.