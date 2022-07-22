This summer camp introduces children into the wide world of engineering, from coding to building wind-powered vehicles to designing a tower made of paper.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday this week, sixth, seventh and eighth graders are exploring the different kinds of engineering in the Engineering Exploration Summer Camp, hosted by the Life Ready Center in partnership with OSU and the McMahon Foundation. It takes place in the library of the Life Ready Center, 702 NW Homestead Drive.