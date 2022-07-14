Building a simple but functioning rocket just requires some baking soda and vinegar.
“The baking soda reacts with the vinegar, which produces carbon dioxide,” instructor Dr. Elizabeth Ann Nally explained. “This in turn builds up pressure to push the stopper out of the bottle. This way, the carbon dioxide acts as propellant for the rocket.”
That easy principle was applied on Wednesday during the Summer Aerospace Academy on Cameron University. Nally taught middle school girls about rockets and airplanes. This is Nally’s 30th year doing summer academies.
Students from sixth, seventh and eighth grade learned about projectile motion and aerodynamics, how to measure angles and how to change tail or wing span of an airplane. Eventually, the girls built and designed their own rockets and airplanes and put them to a test.
Today, they will go to the Oklahoma City Air & Space Museum as well as the Frontier City amusement park to measure G forces that are at work.
“It’s really fun,” Annabelle Golden, 15, of Geronimo, said. “I like making and creating stuff and we really got to be creative. We learned how rockets and planes function.”
Initially, she didn’t plan on attending the summer academy, but after her sister Ava, 11, was about to attend it, she decided to come with her. She hasn’t regretted her decision.