DUNCAN — For 54 years the United Methodist Women of Duncan have sponsored the annual Chicken Noodle Dinner the second Tuesday in October to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations such as Christians Concerned, Food 4 Kids, Break Bread Together, Safe Center, One True Light and Beautiful Day.
In 2018, the UMW gave each sponsored organization $2,100. In 2019, they gave each organization $2,300.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Chicken Noodle Dinner has been postponed until next year; however, organizations that depend on the contribution are still working to serve their community.
From Tuesday through Oct. 13, the Methodist Women will host a virtual Chicken Noodle Dinner allowing the community to once more pitch in to support these programs. All donations raised will be split between sponsored nonprofits.
Checks may be sent to UMW FUMC 2300 Country Club Road, Duncan, OK. Online donations through may be given through the link at www.DuncanFUMC.org. One hundred percent of these donations will go to local charities.
Online donations will receive a digital copy of the recipe and a receipt. In person or mailed donations can pick receipts up at FUMC church.