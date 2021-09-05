A man who admitted to smoking a ‘ton of methamphetamine’ is in jail for kicking a medical provider and resisting police.
It began shortly after midnight Friday when Lawton Police Officer Drue Watkins arrived at No. 3 W. Lee to a man who’d been asking passersby for help. He found the shirtless man sitting on a curb without shoes and “was sweating copious amounts and his pupils were fully dilated making his eyes entirely black,” the report states. He wouldn’t stop talking.
During the following 2½ hours, the officer said the man could not stop talking and didn’t take one breath or moment of silence. Topics changed so much, there was no linear, consistent plane of communication, according to the report.
The man asked for medical personnel to check on him because he felt homicidal and his feet hurt, the report states. He told Watkins he’d smoked “a (expletive) ton of methamphetamine.”
Watkins said he was aggressive toward medical responders, but later calmed down and was handcuffed before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Once at the hospital, the man became irate, thrashing around on the gurney and straining against his handcuffs, according to the affidavit. Once wheeled into the hospital, the man began threatening everyone around him, Watkins said. He was then told he would be jailed for disorderly conduct.
However, Watkins said, the man’s threats kept coming. Once he was cleared and taken toward Watkins’ unit, he kicked one of the medical providers in the groin and spat in one’s face, the report states. A face mask prevented the spit from hitting the person directly. Assault was added to the man’s charges.
As Watkins put leg shackles on the man, he began kicking and thrashing around and had to be placed into the backseat of the police unit, according to the report. Once at the jail, the man was also booked for resisting police.