Police said a meth-fueled fight led to a stabbing and lacerated spleen for one man.
Officers were called to a home Saturday in the 2800 block of Northwest 26th Street and found a bleeding man walking down the street. According to the report, the man said another man had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and it turned physical. That's when he got into the situation and told the other man to leave the house.
Instead, the argumentative man poured gasoline in the other man's living room and stabbed him in the left side with a knife before fleeing the house southbound on 26th Street, the report states. The injured man was treated by medical personnel who arrived.
An officer spoke with the injured man's girlfriend. She was reported to be uncooperative but did say there had been a fight. She had a small cut on her nose but declined medical help.
The injured man was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. According to the report, the man “lost a large amount of blood and had a lacerated spleen and would need surgery.”
The injured man told the police officer he didn’t want to file charges. He said he would “take care” of the man when he got out and admitted he, his girlfriend and the suspect had “used meth throughout the day,” the report states.
Photographs were taken of the crime scene and the man’s injuries. A silver knife used in the assault was found on the porch of the home and collected for evidence.