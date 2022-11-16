Investigators said an undercover buy of 4 ounces of methamphetamine have landed a man previously convicted of drug trafficking back behind bars for the same charge.

Tildan A.B. Hix, 39, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of distribution of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth and using a telephone to commit a felony as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.