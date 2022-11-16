Investigators said an undercover buy of 4 ounces of methamphetamine have landed a man previously convicted of drug trafficking back behind bars for the same charge.
Tildan A.B. Hix, 39, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of distribution of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth and using a telephone to commit a felony as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Lawton Police Special Operations Unit detectives conducted an undercover buy with Hix for 4 ounces of meth on Nov. 10, the probable cause affidavit states. It was agreed $900 would be paid.
Once the detective gave the “bust word indicating the deal was good,” Hix was arrested, the affidavit states. The detective stated he’d seen “a large amount” of meth being kept in a black lock box.
After receiving a search warrant, investigators opened the box that contained 21 baggies of meth totaling 334.7 grams, as well as three cell phones and a digital scale, according to the affidavit.
Hix has two prior felony convictions in Comanche County from November 2020 for separate counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. Due to that, he faces between 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the latest charge.
Bond was set at $150,000 with the stipulation Hix wear an ankle monitor. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
