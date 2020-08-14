A 56-year-old Lawton man was jailed on $50,000 bond after police said he was caught with methamphetamine ready to distribute.
Anthony William Rowland made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts: possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Acting on a search warrant for unspecified documents, Lawton Police Special Operations Unit, assisted by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the District III Task Force, went to Rowland’s home at 2111 NW Bell on July 23. Once inside, they found “a quantity of methamphetamine as well as some meth paraphernalia,” according to the court affidavit.
Police went back and got another search warrant, this time for the visible drugs and paraphernalia, and returned to the home. They collected 31.1 grams of meth found on the kitchen table in separate containers, the affidavit states. There also were several meth pipes on the table.
Investigators found a sleep aid pill container on the table. Inside were 56 acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills, as well as two oxycodone hydrochloride pills — all narcotics, the affidavit states. There were also two containers of marijuana weighing 1.5 grams in total.
Inside Rowland’s bedroom, another half-gram of marijuana was found inside a container. According to the affidavit, a metal tin found on the dresser had a crushed up blue powder that tested positive for meth that weighed 0.3 gram.
Rowland is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.