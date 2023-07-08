Almost 700 grams of methamphetamine and a gun he’s not supposed to have are among the reasons why, according to investigators, a Lawton man is in jail.

William Lynn Sewell, 57, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a stack of felony charges: trafficking in meth, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, using a phone to traffic in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.