Almost 700 grams of methamphetamine and a gun he’s not supposed to have are among the reasons why, according to investigators, a Lawton man is in jail.
William Lynn Sewell, 57, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a stack of felony charges: trafficking in meth, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, using a phone to traffic in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Detectives in the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit executed a June 30 search warrant at 213 SW Park. During a search of Sewell’s shorts, three small baggies containing meth were found, the probable cause affidavit states.
The search of the home led to the discovery of several items of drug paraphernalia and baggies of prepackaged meth and marijuana, according to police. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found under Sewell’s bed. It was learned he has a May 2013 felony conviction in Comanche County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, the affidavit states.
Police reported taking in 698.73 grams of meth, 425.62 grams of marijuana and $3,372 from Sewell, according to the affidavit.
Held on $75,000 bond, Sewell returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.