A 24-year-old man is in jail on $350,000 bond for a bizarre Sunday morning incident where he claimed he stabbed a woman because she reminded him of his mother as well as for assaulting an ambulance crew.
Everything kicked into motion after, he said, he took “a meth pill.”
Alex Jordan Dill made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the felony.
Police were called early Sunday morning to 1611 SW Avenue I on the report of a woman found covered in blood who had walked into the home. It was learned the woman had walked to that location from a home at 1916 SW H where she’d been attacked, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police found the woman after they noticed blood on a door handle and a blood trail leading through the living room and into the kitchen of the home on I Avenue. She was found lying on her back, covered in blood and unable to speak.
The woman’s roommate said he’d been in the back yard of the home when he heard the woman yelling for help. As he approached the home, he said Dill was coming out with a knife in his hand and began chasing him, the affidavit states. After tripping and falling, Dill got up and hopped the fence to flee.
The witness found the woman “bleeding from many places.” Dill jumped back over the fence and began chasing the witness and the woman to a home at 1610 SW H. According to the affidavit, the man and woman went inside and Dill kicked open the door and followed and the woman escaped to where she was later found by police. He said he next saw Dill fighting with Kirk’s Ambulance EMTs.
One of the EMTs told LPD Officer Kevin Poirot saw a man covered in blood run toward his ambulance, enter through the side door, sit down and begin yelling “Let’s go! Let’s Go! Let’s Go! I just stabbed my mom,” the report states.
When the other EMT asked the man if he still had a knife on him, the man responded with an expletive and began to assault him, according to the affidavit. Dill is accused of trying to put his hands around the second EMT’s throat and of attacking the other EMT, too.
Punches and elbows were thrown by one EMT and an unidentified citizen joined them to ward Dill off. After the man was turned over to police, and a 10-minute delay in getting to the injured woman, the ambulance picked her up for transport to the hospital. Her condition is unavailable.
Investigators spoke with Dill the next day after he also was taken to the hospital for observation. He said the day before, he’d taken a “meth pill” and went to the home where his friend lives, 1916 SW H.
The friend, an unknown man and the woman were there and, Dill said, he began feeling “paranoid and scared,” the affidavit states. He said his friend told him to “get rid” of the woman and that the unknown man handed him a knife and he began to stab her in the back multiple times. He said the woman said “Stop Alex” but he continued stabbing her. When the other men walked out, he said he did, too.
“Alex stated (victim) reminded him of his deceased mother and he isn’t sure why he assaulted her,” the affidavit states. Dill said he dropped the knife somewhere along the way back to his friend’s house. He said his friend’s mother told him to get medical attention for cuts to his hands. When he saw the ambulance, he said he assumed it was for him and he went to it. He described the physical altercation with the EMTs as “a wrestling match.”
Dill has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from August 2017 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Dill, who is being held on $350,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.
