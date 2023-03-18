Sean Garrett Adamson

Adamson

ANADARKO — A methamphetamine-fueled pursuit through three counties landed an Elgin man behind bars in Caddo County.

Cyril Police Chief Garrett Raney stated another officer initiated a pursuit with a green Ford F-150 pickup around 11:45 a.m. March 9 after the driver, Sean Garrett Adamson, failed to stop when the officer attempted to pull him over for having an expired tag. Raney knew Adamson had a suspended driver’s license and joined the chase.

