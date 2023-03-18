ANADARKO — A methamphetamine-fueled pursuit through three counties landed an Elgin man behind bars in Caddo County.
Cyril Police Chief Garrett Raney stated another officer initiated a pursuit with a green Ford F-150 pickup around 11:45 a.m. March 9 after the driver, Sean Garrett Adamson, failed to stop when the officer attempted to pull him over for having an expired tag. Raney knew Adamson had a suspended driver’s license and joined the chase.
Traveling east on Oklahoma 17, the pursuit continued into Grady County. According to the probable cause affidavit, Adamson eluded a Rush Spring police officer and the chase went back west with Apache and Sterling police joining in as the path went onto multiple county roads.
Apache Police Officer Richard Jones passed Raney in an attempt to box in the truck and slow it down. Adamson started swerving and smashed into the back of Jones’ vehicle and tried to get around him. When that didn’t work, he swerved into Jones’ driver’s side door and tried to run him off the road, the affidavit states. The officer eventually ran the Ford off the road and into a ditch on 135th Street in Comanche County and Adamson was taken into custody at gunpoint.
Raney stated he found a glass pipe used to smoke meth in the truck’s passenger seat.
While on the way to the Caddo County jail, Adamson told Raney he took four Percocet pills and “was starting to not feel so good,” according to the affidavit. He was taken to the hospital in Anadarko for medical clearance. Raney stated the hospital conducted a toxicology screen and found he had meth in his system.
On March 10, Adamson, 29, of Elgin, made his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and pattern of criminal offenses, as well as misdemeanor counts of eluding police, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond for the charges as well as a $10,000 bond for a 2022 plea of guilty to a felony larceny case where he received delayed sentencing, Adamson returns to court at 9 a.m. April 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.