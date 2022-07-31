The Comanche County Courthouse reopened with business as usual Friday after a then unknown chemical caused a deputy to be medically treated for a reaction to the exposure.
According to the sheriff’s office, the chemical was methamphetamine.
While working in the basement of the courthouse, 315 SW 5th, a sheriff’s employee was exposed to an unknown chemical which caused him to have a medical reaction, according to Comanche County Emergency Management officials.
The deputy was conducting inventory of a reported stolen car when a small digital scale with meth residue was discovered. When the case was opened, meth dust was accidentally inhaled, causing the reaction.
The courthouse, 315 SW 5th, was shut down for business early Thursday afternoon while awaiting the arrival of an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs hazardous materials team from Norman. According to Comanche County Emergency Management.
Business reopened Friday morning at the courthouse after the exposure was determined not to be a threat.
The affected deputy has been at home recovering with no long-term effects expected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
