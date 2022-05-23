A Thursday morning search of a suspected drug house ended with one arrest and led to a late-afternoon traffic stop that turned up over 2 pounds of methamphetamine with another arrest and led to what investigators hope puts a dent into local the local drug trade.
Cedric Way, 35, unknown, and Brandon Kyle Pierce, 43, of Lawton, made their initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.
Way was charged with a trio of felony counts: aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, using a phone to commission and felony and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Pierce was charged with five felony counts: possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping/selling drugs, unlawful use of a communication facility, acquiring the proceeds from drug activities, and possession of a firearm after former felon conviction; as well as a. misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Lawton Police were conducting surveillance of Pierce’s home at 1208 NW Bell around 4 p.m. Thursday after police had spoken to Pierce during a search warrant execution, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators stated over 1 pound of meth and several items of paraphernalia including digital scales, spoons and syringes with meth residue were recovered. A gun and a large amount of money were also discovered.
Pierce admitted to selling and using meth. He said he’d been doing good but recently got back into it, the affidavit states. He admitted there would be drug deals on his text message logs and was arrested.
Detectives set up a drug deal from Pierce’s phone and address for that afternoon. A silver SUV arrived with Way who was seen carrying a large white bag, according to the affidavit. Detectives approached as he knocked on the door. When told to show his hands, Way threw the bag over the bushes into the neighbor’s yard, along with his keys before he was taken into custody.
A K9 officer sniffed the SUV and detected narcotics. After receiving a search warrant, police located a Glock 43 with a drum magazine. The total weight of the meth found inside the white bag totaled 2.35 pounds, the affidavit states.
Way has prior felony convictions from: Tulsa County in September 2008 for robbery with a firearm; Pittsburg County in September 2016 for trafficking in illegal drugs; Garfield County in January 2017 for distribution of meth; and in Logan County in August 2017 for possession of meth by an inmate in a penal institution, records indicate.
Pierce has a trio of felony convictions in Comanche County: August 2009, uttering a forged instrument; and May 2018, trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Way is being held on $200,000 bond and Pierce is jailed on $100,000 bond. Both men are set to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 8 for their preliminary hearing conferences.