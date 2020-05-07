A mix of methamphetamines and maternity led to an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old Lawton woman accused of child neglect.
Investigators said she already has lost custody of three other children.
A felony arrest warrant was issued May 1 in Comanche County District Court for Juanice Jazmine Williams for a charge of child neglect, records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Williams is accused of giving birth Feb. 9 to a child who tested positive for amphetamines and benzodiazepines and for testing positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and benzodiazepines at the time of delivery, according to the arrest warrant. She admitted to a DHS investigator that she used drugs “three to four times a week during the duration of her pregnancy.”
Investigators noted she has lost three other children, who had been removed from her custody.
Williams has been out on bond for a September 2019 arrest for possession of meth and for no driver’s license, the warrant states. When booked into jail, she told her correctional officer that she was seven months pregnant.