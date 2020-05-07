A mix of methamphetamines and maternity led to an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old Lawton woman accused of child neglect.

Investigators said she already has lost custody of three other children.

A felony arrest warrant was issued May 1 in Comanche County District Court for Juanice Jazmine Williams for a charge of child neglect, records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Williams is accused of giving birth Feb. 9 to a child who tested positive for amphetamines and benzodiazepines and for testing positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and benzodiazepines at the time of delivery, according to the arrest warrant. She admitted to a DHS investigator that she used drugs “three to four times a week during the duration of her pregnancy.”

Investigators noted she has lost three other children, who had been removed from her custody.

Williams has been out on bond for a September 2019 arrest for possession of meth and for no driver’s license, the warrant states. When booked into jail, she told her correctional officer that she was seven months pregnant.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

